May 16 PSA:

* SC Uzavtosanoat and Groupe PSA sign a joint venture agreement to produce light commercial vehicles in Uzbekistan

* New plant in industrial zone of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan

* Exclusive license to produce light commercial vehicles in Uzbekistan with a production capacity up to 16,000 vehicles per year for local and export markets from 2019

* Project based on Groupe PSA platform and technologies, and on SC Uzavtosanoat supplier network

* Global investments represent around 130 million euros ($143.30 million).

* "We appreciate the established constructive dialogue with the Uzbek teams and personal support of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev, which was a determining factor in the creation of the joint venture," Christophe Bergerand, Eurasia Vice-President for Groupe PSA, said in a statement

