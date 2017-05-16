BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 PSA:
* SC Uzavtosanoat and Groupe PSA sign a joint venture agreement to produce light commercial vehicles in Uzbekistan
* New plant in industrial zone of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan
* Exclusive license to produce light commercial vehicles in Uzbekistan with a production capacity up to 16,000 vehicles per year for local and export markets from 2019
* Project based on Groupe PSA platform and technologies, and on SC Uzavtosanoat supplier network
* Global investments represent around 130 million euros ($143.30 million).
* "We appreciate the established constructive dialogue with the Uzbek teams and personal support of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev, which was a determining factor in the creation of the joint venture," Christophe Bergerand, Eurasia Vice-President for Groupe PSA, said in a statement
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months