BRIEF-Britain's struggling Co-op Bank to discontinue formal sale process
* Board has decided to discontinue formal sale process under takeover code
June 25 Carmila Sa:
* Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan
* Carmila sa says carmila announces today launch of capital increase of approximately euro 557 million, that may be increased to approximately euro 632 million
* Carmila sa says aim of capital increase is to fund company's 2017-2020 development plan, including 37 extension projects, targeted acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 4,246 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 424,600 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 26