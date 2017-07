July 6 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA:

* Raises 578 Millions Euros by Placemnt of New Shares Launched on June 25

* Carrefour Subscribes to 50 Million Eur, at End of Offer, Carrefour to Have Participation of 35.7 Percent in Carmila

* OFFER PRICE FIXED AT 24 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2sKn2lV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)