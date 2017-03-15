UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - commented on Magicjack's "effort to deny shareholders opportunity to vote for carnegie nominees"
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Magicjack Vocaltec refusing to provide carnegie with basic lists of shareholders and related information
* Carnegie Technologies holdings - Carnegie and founder Paul Posner, hold approximately 1.6 pct of shares in Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.