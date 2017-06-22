WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Carnival Corp
* Carnival corp qtrly diluted eps $0.52
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps
* Carnival corp - q3 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 4 percent compared to prior year
* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year
* Carnival corp qtrly gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "albd") increased 2.7 percent
* Carnival corp says q2 2017 adjusted net income of $378 million, or $0.52 adjusted eps
* Carnival corp qtrly gross cruise costs including fuel per albd increased 3.2 percent
* Carnival corp - net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd in constant currency for q3 of 2017 are expected to be in line with prior year
* Carnival - expects fy net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd in constant currency to be up approximately 1.5 percent compared to march guidance
* Carnival corp - expects adjusted earnings per share for q3 2017 to be in range of $2.16 to $2.20
* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $3.60 to $3.70
* Carnival - changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by $0.12 per share for quater
* Carnival corp - revenues for q2 of 2017 of $3.9 billion versus $3.7 billion in prior year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $3.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXZHwI) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.