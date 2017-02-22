BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 22 Carnival Corp
* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China has signed a new memorandum of agreement to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for chinese market
* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China to order two new cruise ships to be built by China-based shipbuilding JV between CSSC, italy-based Fincantieri S.P.A.
* Carnival Corp - MoA also gives Carnival Corporation's cruise joint venture option to order four additional China-built cruise ships
* Carnival's Cruise JV with CSSC plans to launch a cruise brand in China using ships that purchased from Carnival's existing fleet
* Based on today's agreement, joint venture would then add new China-built cruise ships starting in 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.