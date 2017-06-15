US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 15 Carnival PLC:
* Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba
* Says
* Carnival PLC - "will review extent of tightening of travel rules"
* Carnival Corporation statement on updates to Cuba policy
* Carnival PLC - also have requested approval for other brands to travel to Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.