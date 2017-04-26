BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc:
* Carolina Trust Bancshares reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.04 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly net interest income was $3,254,000 for 1q17, a decrease of $135,000 or 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.