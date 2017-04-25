April 25 Carpetright
* Update on trading for the 12 weeks ended 22 April 2017
* Continued growth in UK, with like-for-like sales up 1.4%
despite tougher market conditions experienced across period
* Rest of Europe continues to benefit from improving
economic confidence and positive currency impact
* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in the Rest
of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland)
increased by 1.4%
* Full year profit expected to be within current range of
market expectations, albeit towards lower end
* We remain confident in our turnaround plan
