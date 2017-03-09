Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Carrrefour CEO Georges Plassat tells a news conference:
* Targets business volume of 4 billion euros from e-commerce by 2020 versus 1.2 billion euros in 2016
* Carrefour CEO says "extremely confident" over group future after 2016 results that are "decent" even though operating profit shows slight decline from 2015
* Carrefour CEO says group will continue to make "tactical" acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.