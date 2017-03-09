March 9 Carrrefour CEO Georges Plassat tells a news conference:

* Targets business volume of 4 billion euros from e-commerce by 2020 versus 1.2 billion euros in 2016

* Carrefour CEO says "extremely confident" over group future after 2016 results that are "decent" even though operating profit shows slight decline from 2015

* Carrefour CEO says group will continue to make "tactical" acquisitions