BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15 Carrefour
* At the annual general meeting, Carrefour's shareholders approved proposed 0.70 euros per share dividend for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million