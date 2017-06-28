BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces public offering of common stock
* Says offering 15.6 million common shares
* Carrizo Oil & Gas - to use proceeds from offering to fund a portion of purchase price for approximately 16,488 net acres located in delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
