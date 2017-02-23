Feb 23 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Carrizo oil & gas inc - production volumes during q4 of 2016 were 4,119 mboe, or 44,775 boe/d, an increase of 11%

* Carrizo oil & gas inc - based on level of activity, Carrizo is providing initial 2017 oil production guidance of 31,400-31,900 bbls/d

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for 2017, Carrizo is providing initial drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $530-$550 million

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - Carrizo currently has hedges in place for more than 25% of estimated crude oil production for 2017

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for year, co has swaps covering approximately 8,200 bbls/d of crude oil at an average fixed price of approximately $51.30/bbl

* Qtrly crude oil production of 28,727 bbls/d, 15% above q4 of 2015

* Qtrly total production of 44,775 boe/d, 11% above q4 of 2015

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 crude oil production growth target of 23%

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $530-$550 million

* Qtrly total revenues $143.8 million versus $99.4 million

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - the company’s proved reserves as of december 31, 2016 were 200.2 mmboe, a 17% increase over year-end 2015

* Q4 revenue view $153.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: