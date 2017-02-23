BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
Feb 23 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - production volumes during q4 of 2016 were 4,119 mboe, or 44,775 boe/d, an increase of 11%
* Carrizo oil & gas inc - based on level of activity, Carrizo is providing initial 2017 oil production guidance of 31,400-31,900 bbls/d
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for 2017, Carrizo is providing initial drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $530-$550 million
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - Carrizo currently has hedges in place for more than 25% of estimated crude oil production for 2017
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for year, co has swaps covering approximately 8,200 bbls/d of crude oil at an average fixed price of approximately $51.30/bbl
* Qtrly crude oil production of 28,727 bbls/d, 15% above q4 of 2015
* Qtrly total production of 44,775 boe/d, 11% above q4 of 2015
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 crude oil production growth target of 23%
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - 2017 drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $530-$550 million
* Qtrly total revenues $143.8 million versus $99.4 million
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - the company’s proved reserves as of december 31, 2016 were 200.2 mmboe, a 17% increase over year-end 2015
* Q4 revenue view $153.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.