AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly restaurant sales increased 7.8 pct to $239.9 million from $222.5 million in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carrols restaurant group inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.6 pct compared to a 5.7 pct increase in prior year period
* Sees full year 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion
* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $65 million to $85 million
* Sees full year 2017 comparable restaurant sales increase of 2 pct to 3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2skY6zk Further company coverage: