BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group to sell logistics industry park for 295 mln yuan
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based logistics industry park for 295 million yuan
May 10 Cars Motorcycles And Marine Engine Trade And Import Company SA:
* SAYS MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE OF SHARES IS SET AT EUR 2.0 AND THE LOWEST AT EUR 0.20
Source text: bit.ly/2r1dWwt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based logistics industry park for 295 million yuan
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture