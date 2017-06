June 21 FIDENTIIS EQUITIES SV SA:

* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS PLACEMENT PRICE REPRESENTS 7.5 PERCENT DISCOUNT IN RESPECT OF CLOSING PRICE OF EUROPACK SHARES

* SAYS CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA DIVESTED ITS WHOLE STAKE IN EUROPACK UPON PLACEMENT