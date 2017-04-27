BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Carter's Inc
* carter’s, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $733 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent
* Sees q2 2017 sales up about 6 to 8 percent
* Carter's inc says reaffirms full year fiscal 2017 outlook
* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share to be approximately $0.65 to $0.70 in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $675.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $713.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.61, revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
