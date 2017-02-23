Feb 23 Carter's Inc:

* Q4 sales of $934.2 million

* Carter's, Inc Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.79

* Q4 earnings per share $1.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Q4 revenue view $915.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carter's Inc says board of directors authorizes 12% increase to quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 8% to 10%

* Qtrly Carter's retail comparable sales increased 5.4%

* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, company projects net sales to decline in low-single digit range compared to Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Sees Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be approximately $0.80 to $0.85

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carter's Inc says forecast for 2017 adjusted EPS excludes anticipated expenses of approximately $1.0 million related to announced Skip Hop transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)