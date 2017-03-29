BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Cartesian Inc:
* Cartesian reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly GAAP revenues were $15.2 million compared to $22.2 million
* Gross margin improved to 34% in q4 of 2016 compared to 26% in q4 of 2015
* On a non-GAAP constant currency basis, q4 revenues $16.9 million, down 24% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results