WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 CAS Medical Systems Inc:
* Casmed reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 sales rose 3 percent to $5.5 million
* CAS Medical Systems Inc - expecting 2017 total fore-sight sales increasing in mid-teen percentages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.