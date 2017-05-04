GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Casella Waste Systems Inc:
* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01
* Q1 REVENUE $133.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $128.3 MILLION
* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC - REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017
* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $582.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.