FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Q2 loss per share $1.28
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Q2 loss per share $1.28

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $1.28

* Q2 revenue $154 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Casella Waste Systems sees FY 2017 ‍revenues between $577 million and $587 million​

* Casella Waste Systems sees ‍fy 2017 adjusted ebitda between $124 million and $128 million​

* Casella Waste Systems sees ‍fy 2017 normalized free cash flow between $32 million and $36 million​

* Casella Waste Systems - to cease operations at southbridge landfill when no further capacity is available, expected by no later than december 31, 2018​

* Casella Waste Systems - ‍in quarter, recorded charge of $64.1 million associated with determination that operations would cease at southbridge landfill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.