BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Caseys General Stores Inc:
* Casey's posts third quarter results; announces share repurchase program
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 same store sales rose 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caseys general stores inc - annual goal for fiscal 2017 is to increase same-store gallons sold 2.0% with an average margin of 18.4 cents per gallon
* Caseys General Stores Inc - company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate of $300 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Caseys General Stores Inc - share repurchase authorization is valid for a period of two years
* For quarter, same-store gallons sold were up 2.6% with an average margin of 17.9 cents per gallon
* Caseys General Stores Inc - qtrly total revenue $ 1.77 billion versus $ 1.57 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caseys General Stores Inc qtrly total revenue $1.77 billion versus $1.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
