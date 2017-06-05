PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Caseys General Stores Inc:
* Casey's reports fiscal 2017 earnings; positioned for strong future growth
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caseys General Stores - fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store fuel gallons sold 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct with average margin of 18.0 to 20.0 cents per gallon
* Caseys - fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store grocery,other merchandise sales 2.0 pct to 4.0 pct with average margin of 31.0 pct to 32.0 pct
* Caseys - fiscal 2018 guidance, increase same-store prepared food and fountain sales 5.0 pct to 7.0 pct with average margin of 61.5 pct to 62.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.