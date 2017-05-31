BRIEF-Tata Steel sells 83.54 mln shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
May 31 Cashbuild Ltd:
* Andre Van Onselen resigned his position as executive director on board effective Dec. 21 2017
* Board will consider succession and composition of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.47 million) in new energy related business