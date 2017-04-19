New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Cashbuild Limited:
* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.
* Revenue for group, including p&l hardware trading equates to growth of 13 pct for q3
* Total units sold decreased by 1 pct with existing stores decreasing by 5 pct for 3rd quarter
* Units for group were up 5 pct with inclusion of P&L hardware.
* Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported at half year end.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.