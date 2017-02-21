BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Cashbuild Ltd:
* Says trading update
* Sees basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted HEPS, for six months to Dec. 31 to be between 38-48 percent higher than prior comparative period.
* HEPS between 1,131.3c and 1,213.3c (Dec. 31 2015: 819.8c - HEPS) for six months to Dec. 31
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei