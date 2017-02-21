Feb 21 Cashbuild Ltd:

* Says trading update

* Sees basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted HEPS, for six months to Dec. 31 to be between 38-48 percent higher than prior comparative period.

* HEPS between 1,131.3c and 1,213.3c (Dec. 31 2015: 819.8c - HEPS) for six months to Dec. 31