BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 14 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
* Company continues to collect and evaluate data in those patients enrolled in study
* Says biomarker program which evaluates potential markers that could be predictive of a response to enmd-2076 is ongoing
* Says ongoing phase 2a study in china in patients with tnbc continues
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results