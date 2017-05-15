BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Casi Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of March 31, 2017, Casi had cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics