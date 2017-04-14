BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 50.1 percent to 62.5 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.0 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales areas which can be carried forward
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c797pT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.