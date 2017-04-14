April 14CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 50.1 percent to 62.5 percent, or to be 6 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased sales areas which can be carried forward

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c797pT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)