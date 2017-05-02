BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up a wholly owned property development unit in Lianyunguang city, with registered capital of 100 million yuan
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.