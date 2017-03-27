BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Casing Macron Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* To pay cash dividend of T$ 37.6 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kQnKKz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: