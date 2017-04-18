New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 18 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call:
* Still expects 2017 group operating profit growth of at least 10 percent at current exchange rates
* Still expects food retail operations operating profit in France to grow by 15 percent in 2017
* Casino says "confident" that 2017 will be "very favourable" for Brazil's Via Varejo unit
* Casino CFO says group is "under no pressure" regarding Via Varejo's sale, declines to provide timetable for a sale. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.