BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Casino Chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tell a news conference:
* CEO says expects good comercial trend at Brazil's retailer GPA in 2017 along Q4 2016 trend
* CFO says group EBIT growth guidance for 2017 is "cautious"
* CEO says group has not yet decided what it will do with the cash raised from Via Varejo unit sale
* CFO eyes 2017 capex of a lttle under 1 billion euros
* CEO says cash from Via Varejo consumer electronics unit sale could be used to reduce financial expenses or to accelerate Assai cash & Carry stores expansion in Brazil
* CFO says goal remains for French geant hypermarkets to break even in 2017
* CEO says group has no plans to launch cash & carry stores in France
* CEO says first four weeks of 2017 sho business trends in France close to those of Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie