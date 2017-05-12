BRIEF-First Credit Finance says co as issuer entered into placing agreement
* Co as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent entered into placing agreement
May 12 CASPAR ASSET MANAGEMENT SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT 435,007 ZLOTYS VERSUS 200,494 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.