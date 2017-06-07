June 7 Castec Korea Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 15 billion won in proceeds for operation and investment

* Maturity date is June 9, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 5,618 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3Unaxc

