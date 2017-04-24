BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Castech Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 33.2 million yuan
* Says increased market demand and market expansion as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NUAPkA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement