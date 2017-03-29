March 29Castech Inc :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 120 percent, or to be 28.3 million yuan to 34.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.7 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is expanded market

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VQvMFE

