BRIEF-Castellum takes on SEK 350 mln investment

June 29 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* Castellum Builds the Nordic Region's First Well-Certified Building for Sekm 350

* ‍Investment Is Estimated to Sekm 350, Including Land Acquisition​

* ‍Castellum Has Signed Two Leasing Contracts, Corresponding to an Economic Occupancy Rate of 62% in Relation to Total Annual Rental Value of Sekm 22.7​

* ‍New Building Is Expected to Be Completed During q1 of 2019​

* THE TWO CONTRACTS ARE A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH BOOZT FASHION AND SEVEN-YEAR DEAL WITH OPEN COMMUNITY CONCEPT (MINDPARK)