FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Castellum takes on SEK 350 mln investment
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Castellum takes on SEK 350 mln investment

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - CASTELLUM AB:

* Castellum Builds the Nordic Region's First Well-Certified Building for Sekm 350

* ‍Investment Is Estimated to Sekm 350, Including Land Acquisition​

* ‍Castellum Has Signed Two Leasing Contracts, Corresponding to an Economic Occupancy Rate of 62% in Relation to Total Annual Rental Value of Sekm 22.7​

* ‍New Building Is Expected to Be Completed During q1 of 2019​

* THE TWO CONTRACTS ARE A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH BOOZT FASHION AND SEVEN-YEAR DEAL WITH OPEN COMMUNITY CONCEPT (MINDPARK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.