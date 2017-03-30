March 30 Castle Brands Inc:

* Castle Brands announces key new developments with Goslings

* Has acquired an additional 20.1% stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc.

* Transaction increases Castle Brands ownership of GCP to 80.1% and will enable consolidation for tax purposes

* GCP's export agreement with Gosling's Export Limited, distribution agreement with Castle Brands have been extended through March 31, 2030