BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Castle Brands Inc:
* Castle Brands announces key new developments with Goslings
* Has acquired an additional 20.1% stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc.
* Transaction increases Castle Brands ownership of GCP to 80.1% and will enable consolidation for tax purposes
* GCP's export agreement with Gosling's Export Limited, distribution agreement with Castle Brands have been extended through March 31, 2030
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018