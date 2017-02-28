REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Castle Brands Inc
* Castle brands inc - consumers can expect to find goslings stormy ginger beer in walmart stores in march 2017
* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply goslings stormy ginger beer and goslings stormy diet ginger beer to all u.s. Walmart stores
* Castle brands announces national supply agreement with walmart
* Castle brands inc - agreement to supply approximately 4,500 walmart stores with goslings stormy ginger beer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations