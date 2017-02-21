Feb 21 Castrol India Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 1.56 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 7.79 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.41 billion rupees; net sales was 7.88 billion rupees

* Says recommends final dividend of INR 4.50 per share

* Says declares special dividend of INR 2 per share

* Says expect market volatility in 1st half of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kHAPp5 Further company coverage: