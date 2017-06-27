BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Catalant:
* Closes Series D financing, secures additional $41m in funding
* Catalant Technologies- secured additional $41m of financing with Series D funding round co-led by Highland Capital Partners and General Catalyst
* Catalant Technologies- New Capital brings Catalant's total financing to more than $73m Source text for Eikon:
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017