BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9 CATALIS SE
* IN FISCAL YEAR 2016, CATALIS GROUP GENERATED TOTAL SALES OF 19.37 MILLION EUROS (2015: 19.72 MILLION EUROS) WITH AN OPERATING PROFIT OF 1.19 MILLION EUROS (2015: OPERATING LOSS OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.