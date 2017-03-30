BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces emergence from key patent opposition period supporting marzeptacog alfa (activated), catalyst's lead clinical program
* Catalyst Biosciences - Inc Research selected as CRO for Phase 2/3 efficacy clinical trial of Factor VIIA, marzeptacog alfa (activated); trial to commence in Q4
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018