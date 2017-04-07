April 7 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $18 million

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit

