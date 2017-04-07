BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Catalyst Biosciences Inc
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of $18 million
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - offering also of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.