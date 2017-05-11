May 11 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst biosciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $4.57

* Catalyst biosciences inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of march 31, 2017 were $14.5 million

* Catalyst biosciences inc - contract revenue for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $0.3 million, compared with $0.1 million for prior year period