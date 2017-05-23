BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Catalyst Media Group Plc
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
* Initial indications from sis are underlying operating results are expected to decline by about 60 pct, rather than 50 pct as announced
* Likely reduction in greyhound content will also impact sis's profitability in future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.