May 23 Catalyst Media Group Plc

* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest

* Initial indications from sis are underlying operating results are expected to decline by about 60 pct, rather than 50 pct as announced

* Likely reduction in greyhound content will also impact sis's profitability in future years