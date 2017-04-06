BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28
April 7 Catapult Group International Ltd
* Cat appoints Powell as CEO, Holthouse to head strategy
* Catapult appoints Joe Powell as CEO
* Holthouse will serve as co-ceo with Powell during a three-month handover period
* Holthouse will also remain an executive director on board
* Powell joins catapult from ASX-listed Seek Limited
Co- founder and current Chief Executive Officer Shaun Holthouse to take on global head of strategy role
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.