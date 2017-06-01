BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food to dissolve wholly owned unit and controlling unit
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
June 1 Catapult Group International Ltd
* Catapult partners with NRL to deliver live broadcast data for state of origin series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned food tech subsidiary and controlling information tech subsidiary
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: